Biden picks Connecticut schools chief, former teacher as education secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Miguel Cardona, the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former public school teacher, to serve as education secretary.

Cardona was appointed to the top education post in Connecticut just months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March.

When schools moved to remote learning, he hurried to deliver more than 100,000 laptops to students across the state.

Since then, however, he has increasingly pressed schools to reopen, saying it’s harmful to keep students at home.

If confirmed, his first task will be to expand that effort across the nation.

Biden has pledged to have a majority of U.S. schools reopened by the end of his first 100 days in office.

He is promising new federal guidelines on school opening decisions, and a “large-scale” Education Department effort to identify and share the best ways to teach during a pandemic.

Biden’s choice of Cardona, yet to be announced, was confirmed by three people familiar with his decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Cardona, 45, was raised in a housing project in Meriden, Connecticut, and went through the city’s public schools before returning to work as a fourth-grade teacher in the district in 1998.

At age 28 he had become the youngest principal in the state before working his way up to assistant superintendent of the district.