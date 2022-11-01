Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to blast the Republican Party over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare.

The Democratic president’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House says he’ll highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America.

Also on the schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings.

Biden has avoided appearing with some of the Democrats’ most embattled candidates. But aides insist Biden can be helpful from afar by talking about Republican policies they believe voters find objectionable.