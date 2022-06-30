Biden backs filibuster rule change on abortion; faces challenge within party

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he would support an exception to the Senate filibuster to protect access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade.
The Democratic president said Thursday there should be an “exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”
Biden’s remarks may cheer supporters who want to see him take more strident stances on the issue, but it’s unlikely to change the outcome in Washington. At least two Democratic senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — don’t want to.do not want to change the filibuster rule, closing off such an avenue to address abortion.
Biden says the Supreme Court’s decision ending a constitutional right to abortion is “destabilizing.”
Biden spoke from Madrid, where he was attending a NATO summit.
Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state’s near-total ban on the procedure that was triggered by the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Abortion-rights groups fought for the ruling Thursday that pauses the 2019 Kentucky law for now.
Under the so-called trigger provisions, abortions ended abruptly June 24 once the nation’s highest court ruled to end the federal constitutional protections for abortions.
The Kentucky case reflects the battles being waged in courthouses around the country over whether pregnancies may be lawfully ended.
Amazon, Rite Aid cap purchase of emergency contraceptives
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is limiting how many emergency contraceptives consumers can buy, joining other retailers who put in place similar caps following the Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade.
A company spokesperson confirmed Amazon’s temporarily cap of three units per week went into effect on Monday. The company did not share further details on what emergency contraceptive products were limited for purchase. But a listing showed the cap was applied to the popular Plan B “morning after” pill.
Rite Aid also limited sales of Plan B to three units per customer on Monday due to increased demand. Walmart, Amazon’s top competitor, has also capped online purchases of Plan B to 10 units.