Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is shifting strategy to sell his ambitious social spending plan by getting out of Washington and courting moderate Democrats who are key to hopes for any deal.

With his legislative agenda in jeopardy in Congress, Biden on Tuesday will visit the Michigan district of a moderate lawmaker who has urged him to sell his proposals more aggressively.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue on a pair of bills on Capitol Hill amid a stark divided between moderates and progressives in the Democratic Party.

Biden holds a virtual meeting with House moderates Tuesday before leaving Washington. He held a similar session the previous day with a dozen progressives.