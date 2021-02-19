Biden declares ‘America is back’ in welcome words to allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has used his first address before a global audience to declare “America is back, the transatlantic alliance is back.”

His message was warmly received by the Munich Security Conference after four years of a Trump administration that framed its foreign policy through an “America First” lens.

Speaking virtually from the White House, Biden ticked through a daunting to-do list including salvaging the Iran nuclear and challenges posed by China and Russia that he said requires close cooperation between the U.S. and its Western allies.

He didn’t mention Donald Trump’s name once during his speech.

Still, he managed to mix talk of a reinvigorated democratic alliance while rebuking his predecessor’s approach.