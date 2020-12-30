Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is criticizing the Trump administration for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicting that “things will get worse before they get better” when it comes to the pandemic.

Biden says, “We need to be honest — the next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for our nation.”

He adds that “the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should,” and says that at the current pace, “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people.”