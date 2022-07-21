Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, making him the second U.S. president to get the virus and underscoring the extent to which the virus has infiltrated American society.

The 79-year-old Biden is fully vaccinated after getting two initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine and two boosters since.

When a fully vaccinated person experiences a breakthrough infection, the chance of severe illness or death is low.

The announcement highlights the unpredictable nature of a virus that has now infected numerous world leaders, despite an urgent global vaccination drive and feverish efforts at containment.

Former President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19 in October 2020. He spent a couple of days being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center. It led to the second scheduled presidential debate with Biden to be cancelled.

Travis Pittman contributed to this report.