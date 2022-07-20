Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.”

The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency.

Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming.

Biden he hinted such a step could be coming.

During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

RELATED: Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws in warming world

RELATED: Supreme Court’s last day includes blow to fight against climate change