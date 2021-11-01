Biden calls this decade decisive for fighting climate change

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring at the U.N. summit that the actions taken this decade to contain climate change would be decisive.

Biden is challenging fellow world leaders gathered in Scotland by asking, “Will we do what is necessary?”

The president is treating the already visible crisis for the planet amid flooding, volatile weather, droughts and wildfires as a unique opportunity to reinvent the global economy.

He sought in a speech to portray the enormous costs of limiting carbon emissions as a chance to create jobs by transitioning to renewable energy and electric automobiles.