Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared the inflation-fighting deal Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin a “godsend” for American families.

Biden’s remarks Thursday at the White House urged Congress to put politics aside and pass the $739 billion package.

Schumer rallied Democrats during a closed-door morning meeting and Manchin called the package a “win-win” at his own press briefing.

An expansive agreement had eluded them for months.

The Senate is expected to vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats in the runup to November congressional elections.

Republicans are staunchly opposed.