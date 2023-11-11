▶️ Caldera High School skeleton racer qualifies for 2024 Youth Winter Olympics

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Caldera High School student who is one of the top young skeleton racers in the world has qualified for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics.

Biancha Emery said Friday she just finished her last qualifying race in South Korea and is one of the first few athletes to qualify. She’ll head back to Gangwon, South Koream for the Games in January.

Biancha says she is not officially named to the U.S. Youth Olympic Team just yet. That will happen after the final qualifying race in Austria next month.

She is currently ranked 12th in the world according to the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

