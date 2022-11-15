Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon.

The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show at 88 apiece.

Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods.

Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, Randy Merrill and The-Dream picked up six.

The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

Nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color.