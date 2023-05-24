▶️ New Bevel Brewing mural artist inspired by traveling experience

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A brand new mural going up at Bevel Craft Brewing in Bend.

They change this mural on their patio every year. This year’s new artist is Glynn Rosenberg from Seattle, who says their piece is inspired by traveling experience.

“The message behind this one is just about experiencing the world and going new places and seeing plants that you wouldn’t see in your hometown,” said Glynn.

Bevel uses the mural art as inspiration for new merchandise every year. Glynn says they hope to finish the mural Wednesday.

