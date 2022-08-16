▶️ Betsy Johnson delivers signatures for Oregon gubernatorial election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Betsy Johnson announced Tuesday she had turned in the necessary signatures to be added to the November ballot for Oregon’s gubernatorial election.

23,744 valid signatures are required to get on the ballot. Johnson’s campaign said she turned in more than 48,000, according to multiple news outlets.

If those signatures on are certified by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, she will join Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan in the race this November.

It would be the first time three women would compete for the governor’s office.

Today, we made history. Together with Betsy Brigade members, I delivered to the Secretary of State’s office more than double the number of signatures that I need to qualify for the ballot in November, thanks to YOU! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oeZ5GNMGZ9 — Betsy Johnson (@senbetsyjohnson) August 16, 2022

RELATED: Oregon governor candidates meet in 1st debate

RELATED: Interview with Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan

RELATED: Interview with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek