Bethlehem Inn urgently requests water donations for Central Oregon heat wave

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bethlehem Inn in Bend made an urgent call out Monday for donations of bottled water. The organization says its supplies are running very low.

“The extremely hot temperatures in the forecast through the end of the month is a severe health risk for the men, women and children experiencing homelessness,” the organization said in a statement.

Donations of cases of water, 12-to-16 ounce bottles, are being accepted at Bethlehem Inn’s Bend Shelter at 3705 N. Highway 97.

