Bethlehem Inn to host virtual 11th annual Spotlight on Homelessness fundraiser

Bethlehem Inn invites the community to attend its 11th Annual Spotlight on Homelessness fundraiser.

This year’s virtual event promises to carry a message of hope and inspiration during these challenging times.

The concise, yet powerful fundraiser will share how the community enables the Inn to serve as a safety net of hope for the community’s most vulnerable…. adults and children experiencing homelessness.

To attend the event: visit www.bethleheminn.org on Tuesday, May 11 at 5 pm.

The Inn is proud to announce a generous $70,000 Match Grant will match all donations and pledges made in support of this year’s Spotlight event.

This grant is made possible through the generosity of Bethlehem Inn Board of Directors, The Bend Foundation and one anonymous donor.

Community members are urged to join the Inn’s mission of transforming lives together with shelter, help and hope by visiting bethleheminn.org to make a donation in support of Spotlight.

Each year the Inn provides shelter and support for up to 150 people each night.

To learn more about how you can be a part of Central Oregon’s solution to end homelessness, please call 541.322.8768 ext. 21 or visit bethleheminn.org.

Donations may be mailed to Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.