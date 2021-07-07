Bethlehem Inn requests nearly $1M to finish Redmond motel conversion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bethlehem Inn is requesting nearly $1 million in funds from the City of Redmond and Deschutes County Commissioners to finish converting a Redmond motel into a homeless shelter.

In a Redmond City Council meeting, the nonprofit’s Executive Director Gwenn Wysling said the funding through Project Turnkey covered initial safety upgrades, but failed to pay for other crucial items.

“We’re grateful for what Project Turnkey has gotten started, but we’re also experiencing what that gap is now to make sure that it is done right,” she said.

The future homeless shelter is still in need of a commercial kitchen, bedding and furniture, fire alarms and security cameras, and other necessities.

Wysling explained that of a leftover $1.2 million in expenses, $900 thousand is still needed to cover the remaining costs.

The nonprofit is requesting half the funds from the City of Redmond, and the other $450 thousand from Deschutes County Commissioners, who have expressed support in contributing through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“It is well worth the investment, and really I think the intended use of the ARPA funds [is] to help the community be stronger and help those that are struggling,” Wysling said.

The Greenway Motel was purchased by Bethlehem Inn in May, to provide 25 rooms for those experiencing homelessness and connect them with community resources.

City councilors will meet with the three Deschutes County Commissioners next Wednesday, and may discuss prioritizing the funding at that time.