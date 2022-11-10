Bethlehem Inn holding ‘urgent’ food drive next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Saying there is an “urgent need” for food donations to support its emergency Meal Program, Bethlehem Inn announced it is holding a food drive next week.

The drive is happening from Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 19.

Here is more from Bethlehem Inn:

The Inn provides 3 nutritious meals for up to 180 adults and children each day, so food is needed to help meet the increasing demand of the Inn’s shelter services throughout the year, but especially during the cold Winter months.

Bethlehem Inn relies on the community’s generosity through in-kind donations for the success of its meal programs. The following items will help restock the Inn’s pantries: coffee/creamer, sliced cheese, margarine, individually packaged cereal/granola bars/fruit cups, jelly, pasta, canned vegetables and soups.

The Inn encourages the community to join its year-round Blue Bag Program to help fill its pantries. Stop by either of the Inn’s two locations in Bend and Redmond to pick up a reusable blue bag and shopping list. Filled bags may be returned to either of the Inn’s shelters.

The Inn is also in need of essential non-food items including: liquid laundry soap (HE), toilet paper, Kleenex, waterproof gloves, hats, jackets, and boots and hand warmers.

Donations are gladly accepted Monday – Saturday from 9 am – 4 pm at the Inn’s two locations:

3705 N. Hwy. 97 in Bend and 517 NW Birch Ave. in Redmond.