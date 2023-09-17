▶️ Bethlehem Inn had a community volunteer conversation with several nonprofits

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bethlehem Inn invited the community to join in a conversation with local nonprofits about how they can make a difference in Central Oregon through being a volunteer.

Spokespeople from Bethlehem Inn, Saving Grace, KIDS Center, Casa and Shepherd’s House were there to share what their organizations do and how volunteers can help them help others.

The event was created to match volunteers to specific opportunities that is the best fit for them.

This was the first time Bethlehem Inn held the event and hope to have more in the future.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: $500,000 in grants to address lower income housing in Bend

RELATED: Cascades Academy rummage sale raises $2,000 for local nonprofits