Man doing 200-mile marathon, 2,000 pushups to raise money for Bethlehem Inn

What are you doing this Labor Day weekend? One man is running hundreds of miles on the Deschutes River Trail in Bend to raise money to assist Central Oregonians facing homelessness.

Brandon Stutzman is running 200 miles and will do 2,000 push ups over the weekend as part of a fundraiser for Bethlehem Inn.

“This isn’t about me. This is about giving the community hope,” Brandon said in his GoFundMe. Bringing awareness to those who are pushing toward a better life. Showing the youth what’s possible and beyond.”

This is not the first time he’s tried something like this. He raised $14,000 last year running 100 miles and doing 1,000 pull ups for Bethlehem Inn.

The Inn says Brandon has a special place in his heart for the organization that helps people with homelessness.

“His family stayed at the Inn and benefited from its emergency shelter services during a difficult time,” the Inn said in a statement.

Brandon is hoping to raise $30,000 this time around. Here is a link to his GoFundMe.

The public is invited to come down and cheer Brandon on and even run with him.

“I would like to invite everyone to come out to support and run with me while I dive into the paincave to set the biggest record of my life,” Brandon said in his GoFundMe.

His team will be operating from Farewell Bend Park and Brandon will be running the Deschutes River Trail.

