▶️ Man running 200 miles for Bethlehem Inn forced inside by wildfire smoke

The weekend air quality in Central Oregon had an effect on a man taking on a physical challenge to help people struggling with homelessness.

Brandon Stutzman spent the weekend running 200 miles and doing 2,000 pushups and 2,000 pull-ups to raise money for Bethlehem Inn.

His original plan for the four-day event was to run outdoors on the Deschutes River Trail, inviting people to join him. But he had to move his journey inside to a treadmill due to the smoke from wildfires.

“I woke up at four in the morning just coughing,” Stutzman said. “My lungs were burning. I thought about how I can improvise and still complete the challenge. The thought came to head to find a local gym and finish the rest of the 100 miles on a treadmill.”

It was the first time Brandon completed a 200-miler. His previous personal record was 100 miles.

He adds there were times when he felt like giving up, but he motivated himself by remembering why he took up the challenge in the first place.

Stutzman has raised $3,500 for Bethlehem Inn, whose services have helped him in the past. His goal is $30,000.

You can still donate by going to his GoFundMe page.

