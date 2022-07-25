▶️ BestCare offering youth support services in Madras following weekend events

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The health organization BestCare is offering free drop-in services in Madras Monday night. It comes after a weekend of events that included a deputy-involved shooting with an armed suspect near the Jefferson County Fair on Friday that closed down part of Highway 97 through town for hours.

Clinicians and peer support specialists at BestCare will be available for youth and adolescents who need someone to talk to. They do not need to be established clients of the service.

It’s being held at BestCare’s Madras Mental Health Services location at 850 SW 4th Street, Suite 302.

For those who need individual appointments or cannot make it in Monday, there are many options available during the week for one-on-one check-ins.

To schedule an individual appointment, call 541-475-6575.

