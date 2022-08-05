Fired Washington teacher charged with student sexual misconduct

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a fired Toppenish High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Bertha Cerna was charged in Yakima County Superior Court last week with sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors.

The charges follow a former student telling authorities that Bertha Cerna had sex with him while he was a minor.

Cerna and her husband, John Cerna were fired from the school district following an investigation by the school district into a student’s allegations that they had plied her with alcohol.

Bertha Cerna told the newspaper she had no comment.