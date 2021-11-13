Bentz, Iowa congressman visit with farmers, ranchers near Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz visited the Central Oregon Livestock Auction near Madras Friday, talking to ranchers about agriculture issues.

The congressman was joined by a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra.

The two Republicans heard from the community about concerns in the agricultural arena ranging from cattle and crops to our surrounding forests and water.

Congressman Bentz hopes that in the upcoming legislative session Oregonians can feel there is another person on the Agriculture Committee who understands their problems.

“Now Congressman Feenstra knows the issues we are facing out here and when I go over to him and say Randy I need your help on the money for the new irrigation system out of Lake Billy Chinook, he will know what I am talking about,” Bentz said.

The farm bill is adjusted roughly every five years.

It is slated to be looked at and passed in the next legislative cycle.