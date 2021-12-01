Rite Aid Foundation gifts Sparrow Clubs USA $10K Giving Tuesday grant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Rite Aid Foundation has awarded Bend-based Sparrow Clubs USA a $10,000 grant as part of its 2021 Giving Tuesday grant award.

The grant will allow Sparrow Clubs USA to continue to impact the lives of youth, while offering financial and emotional support to families with children in medical need.

“This generous and timely support from The Rite Aid Foundation significantly helps Sparrow Clubs continue to bring financial assistance and hope to families, while at the same time, igniting compassion and purpose in the lives of thousands of students,” said Matt Sampson, Executive Director of Sparrow Clubs USA. “Now, more than ever, youth in our communities need opportunities to look up and to look beyond themselves for the sake of others. Sparrow Clubs USA is honored to be a KidCents charity and a partner of The Rite Aid Foundation.”

Sparrow Clubs USA is one of nearly 500 partner charities across the country receiving a Giving Tuesday grant from The Rite Aid Foundation.

The grants are funded through the KidCents customer fundraising program.

Rite Aid customers enrolled in KidCents can round up their purchases in-store and online.

The Rite Aid Foundation reinvests the customer contributions into local charities and missions to drive community change and support disadvantaged and underserved communities.

This year’s total foundation grant allocation was $4.8 million.

“Sparrow Clubs USA shares The Rite Aid Foundation’s caring commitment to creating healthier and more equitable neighborhoods,” said Matthew DeCamara, executive director of The Rite Aid Foundation, a public charity established by Rite Aid in 2001. “All of our Giving Tuesday grant recipients address the profound realities of racial inequities and health disparities through their own ways and strategies – and have done it during an unprecedented public-health crisis that has significantly interrupted normal programming, fundraising events and daily operations. We’re grateful to support their important work and uplift our neighborhoods together.”