5 years after going on the market, Bend’s Pilot Butte Drive-In sells

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s Pilot Butte Drive-In has been sold, nearly two years after the iconic burger joint closed down.

Few details are available, but the former owner Bill Falconer tells us the deal closed Thursday.

His most recent asking price had been $1.2 million.

Falconer says he’d been trying to sell it since 2017 and the pandemic restrictions made closing it down the only sensible move.

The restaurant opened in 1983 and served up giant hamburgers, hearty breakfasts, milkshakes and more until it closed.

It’s sat vacant on Greenwood Avenue and vandals have since torn through the interior, stripping copper wires and pulling fixtures from the walls.

