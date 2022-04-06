Bend’s Earth Day Fair & Parade to make in-person return

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Environmental Center is set to host their annual Earth Day Fair and Parade in-person after moving to virtual events for two years during the pandemic.

On Saturday, Apr. 23, the colorful Earth-themed parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the corner of Louisiana Ave. and Bond St. in Downtown Bend.

Those who want to participate in the parade are asked to show up at 11 a.m.

The fair on Kansas Ave. begins at noon, and it will include activities like a kids zone, live music performances, and local food and vendors.

Vendor applications are still open, and those interested can apply until Apr. 11. Applications can be found here.

Volunteers are still needed to help run the parade, as well as set up and take down the fair. You can sign up for remaining time slots here.

The Environmental Center suggests that guests bring their own water bottles and utensils this year to keep the event as low-waste as possible.

On their website, they list a schedule for various events during the fair:

Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive – During the Fair from 12-3 p.m.

An opportunity to meet current electric vehicle and e-bike owners, ask questions about living with an EV or e-bike in Central Oregon, and take a free test drive in the Volkswagen ID4 electric car.

Performance by James Edmund Greeley – On stage immediately following the parade

James, a world-renowned flautist from Warm Springs, will be playing traditional Native American flute music from his Warm Springs, Wasco, Nez Perce, and Hopi heritage.

Danza Libelula – On stage following James’ performance

This performance will include dance interpretations of Aztec, State of Tabasco, State of Sinaloa, and State of Jalisco, in addition to historical lessons and an international audience participation dance.

Community Singing – During the Fair on Troy Field

All voices wanted and welcome! There will be two opportunities to join a song led by Open Hub Community Singing Club: One for 15 years+, and one for littles.

Masks will not be mandated at the event, but organizers encourage folks to wear one if it makes them feel more comfortable, and to stay home if they are feeling unwell.