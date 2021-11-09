▶️ Bend’s Dump City Dumplings featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Three Bend restaurants were featured in celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s TV show ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’ last Friday.

Fieri visited Bend back in June to film at Zydeco, Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro and Backstage Lounge and Dump City Dumplings.

The episode featuring the Bend restaurant aired Friday.

“We’ve seen a tremendous uptick in our foot traffic in just the couple of days the episode’s been out,” co-owner Keith Shayon said. “A lot of people that haven’t been exposed to dumplings before have come in and been really excited to see what we have to offer and that’s just like a dream come true.”

A dream come true for co-owners Shayon and Dan Butters.

A chance to share their dumplings on the Food Network Channel.

“It was absolutely amazing meeting Guy Fieri,” Shayon said. “He came in and my business partner and I were standing right here and we got right into it from the get go, had a really good time talking and joking around with the crew. After him and Dan began their session of cooking things together it was kind of fun to listen to the two of them go back and forth about their experiences in the world.

Obviously Guy has had a ton more, but it was just interesting to see how some things don’t always change regardless of whether you are cooking at one part of the country or another.”

Cooking and eating their unique dumplings.

“So, few people sort of have an idea of what our version of dumplings are right off the bat, that we really have a blank slate to show people a really good time flavor wise,” added Shayon.

From a late night food cart, to a sit-down restaurant, to being featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,”… things aren’t stopping there.

“We’ve already in these four days, we are now covering coast to coast, border to border with people that want ‘Dump City Sauces’, and that is a heck of a feeling, sending that many delicious foods to that many people in that many places,” Shayon said.