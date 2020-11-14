Bend’s cold weather shelter to open Nov. 23

Bend’s cold weather shelter will open November 23.

Knowing just how cold it’s getting, crews are working as fast as they can.

The shelter is still working on staffing and beautification, and they’re awaiting a visit from the fire marshal.

Dave Notari, Shepherd’s House director of development, said they will be sticking to their opening date regardless of where they are in the progress less than two weeks from now.

“The recent story of the gentleman who passed away from exposure last Tuesday, really tragic. And that’s just heartbreaking to see that and we know that more of that will occur,” Notari said. “We want the doors open as soon as possible. I know there’s some folks in the community scrambling to have an interim plan, but at this point we know that we need to get our doors open as soon as possible so cold people can get warmed up.”

Notari says he’s unsure how many will show up night one, but the shelter will be able to host up to 70 guests.