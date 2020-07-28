Bend’s Banana Republic donates $100,000 worth of clothes to COCC

Bend’s Banana Republic donated more than $100,000 in clothes to Central Oregon Community College’s “Clothing Connection” service.

The store filled around 60 boxes with clothes to help students dress for interviews, worksites, field placements and school, according to Angie Cole, an instructor for COCC’s early childhood education program.

The program makes the donated items available at COCC’s career fair and its early childhood education conference.

“This, of course, goes far beyond what we’ve ever been able to offer,” Cole said. “It will help so many students find their path to success. We are so excited about this great resource for students.”

Leaders of the program hope to extend the service to the Redmond, Madras and Prineville campuses.