Bendites join global climate strike, demanding change

The Bend chapter of “Fridays for Future” joined a global climate strike taking place all over the world today. The strike addressed the ongoing climate crisis and demanded action from local governments.

Fridays for Future is an international organization inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Bend’s chapter met at Harmon Park Friday morning and marched to City Hall.

“Even doing little things every day to help. And if we can all start showing up and start making the change, we can get it globally and get the government and just all of it together,” says activist Wrenna Laudenslager.

