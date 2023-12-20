BendFilm names winner of $20,000 BIPOC Woman Filmmaker Grant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BendFilm announced Faith Briggs Rose as the winner of its annual $20,000 BIPOC Woman Filmmaker Grant.

Rose, a documentary director, won the grant for “Fruit of Soil,” which BendFilm describes as “a feature-length documentary that shares the story of two dreamers, Black farmers who are creating a ripple of change in the Black community of Portland, Oregon by growing food, investing in Black farmers and feeding Black people.”

The BIPOC Woman Filmmaker Grant is presented to a woman of color to promote diversity and inclusion in the film industry,” BendFilm said.

This year’s competition featured 264 submissions from across the country. “Fruit of Soil” was selected from six finalists by a panel of industry experts and filmmakers,” according to BendFilm.

