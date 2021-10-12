BendBroadband TV to carry Blazers, Kraken games on ROOT SPORTS

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With the inaugural Seattle Kraken season about to begin and the Portland Trail Blazers’ return to action just around the corner, BendBroadband TV subscribers can catch all the action this season on ROOT SPORTS.

ROOT SPORTS, which can be found on channel 252, delivers more than 500 live events each year across a five-state footprint.

ROOT SPORTS is also the television home of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Seawolves, Portland Timbers, Gonzaga Bulldogs, and Big Sky Conference.

“We are excited to continue giving BendBroadband TV subscribers access to local and regional sports. With one of the top regional sports networks in the country, it’s never been easier to watch your favorite teams in Oregon and throughout the Pacific Northwest,” TDS Telecom Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Andrew Petersen said.

The Seattle Kraken’s first regular-season game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, against the Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN.)

Their first game on ROOT SPORTS will be on Thursday 5 p.m. versus the Nashville Predators.

This season marks the first time a hockey team from Seattle will compete for the Stanley Cup since 1924.

ROOT SPORTS will televise about 75 of the Kraken’s 82 regular-season games during the 2021-22 season.

ROOT SPORTS and the Trail Blazers marked the team’s return to the network after announcing in June a multi-year television broadcast partnership.

The team, which is coming off its eighth straight playoff appearance, begins the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 20, against the Sacramento Kings.

NBC Sports Northwest, which previously carried Blazers games and other events, discontinued Sept. 30.

For information on TV options through BendBroadband and to subscribe, visit shop.bendbroadband.com/tv.html.