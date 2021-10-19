BendBroadband developing technology internship program for residents age 16+

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As businesses face steep competition for workers, a new BendBroadband program under development will offer paid internships and career development opportunities for Bend-area residents high-school age and older.

The Field Service Technician (FST) Internship Program matches interns with a mentor, supervisor/manager, and regional field service manager, who provide interns with valuable on-the-job experience.

Interns assist with on-site installation, troubleshooting, repairs, and maintenance of telecommunications products, services, and equipment provided to BendBroadband customers.

TDS Telecom (which, like BendBroadband, is a subsidiary of TDS®) kicked off the FST Internship Program this summer with a dozen interns in four states.

The first-time effort has proven extremely successful, with nearly all the interns either continuing with the company or expressing interest in doing so.

Now, the program is coming to Bend. BendBroadband is encouraging local schools or community partners to email careers@tdstelecom.com to learn more on how to get involved and help recruit individuals for this worthwhile opportunity before applications open in the spring.

The program will be open to local residents age 16 and older.

“With so many talented students and workers in the Bend area, this will be a great opportunity for BendBroadband to expose our trade to those who may not be familiar.

We look forward to joining with Central Oregon community partners to open career paths to be people interested in technology,” said Lynette Maynes, TDS Telecom director of Field Services.