Bend skier Neve Gerard posts top-20 finishes at Youth Winter Olympics

Bend cross-country skier Neve Gerard had impressive finishes at the Youth Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Individually, Gerard finished 6th in the women’s 7.5 km Classic race and 17th in the Freestyle Sprint.

With Gerard on board, Team USA also took 5th in the Mixed 4 x 5 km Team Relay. Gerard posted the 3rd-fastest leg of the day, according to Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

Gerard is set to attend the University of Utah and will continue racing on its Nordic Ski Team.

She was one of two Bend athletes competing at the Youth Winter Olympics. Biancha Emery, who attends Caldera High School, finished 16th in women’s skeleton. She was the only woman in the event for Team USA.

Another Oregon athlete brought home a medal. Portland’s Alessandro Barbieri took silver in the men’s snowboard halfpipe.