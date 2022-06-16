Deadlines are coming up quickly to register for Bend Park and Recreation’s fall youth soccer and football programs.
BPRD said programs include:
- Youth soccer for grades 1-8. It runs in the 2022-23 school year. Deadline to sign-up is July 1
- Flag football for grades 1-8. It also runs in the 2022-23 school year. Deadline is July 31
- Kindergarten soccer deadline is Aug. 2 or until full, whichever happens first.
Tackle football is already full.
“Now, more than ever, kids need healthy, active recreation activities. Youth sport programs provide many benefits and are a positive outlet to build skills and confidence,” said Rich Ekman, sport program coordinator, Bend Park and Recreation District in a statement. “We are happy to be able to offer these programs and want as many children as possible to have opportunity to play.”
Registrations can be made online at this link.