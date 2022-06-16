Registrations closing soon for Bend fall youth sports

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Thursday, June 16th 2022

Deadlines are coming up quickly to register for Bend Park and Recreation’s fall youth soccer and football programs.

BPRD said programs include:

  • Youth soccer for grades 1-8.  It runs in the 2022-23 school year. Deadline to sign-up is July 1
  • Flag football for grades 1-8. It also runs in the 2022-23 school year. Deadline is July 31
  • Kindergarten soccer deadline is Aug. 2 or until full, whichever happens first.

Tackle football is already full.

“Now, more than ever, kids need healthy, active recreation activities. Youth sport programs provide many benefits and are a positive outlet to build skills and confidence,” said Rich Ekman, sport program coordinator, Bend Park and Recreation District in a statement. “We are happy to be able to offer these programs and want as many children as possible to have opportunity to play.”

Registrations can be made online at this link.

