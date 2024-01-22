Bend teen takes 16th in skeleton at Winter Youth Olympics

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Caldera High School student Biancha Emery finished 16th in skeleton at the Winter Youth Olympics Monday in South Korea.

The 16-year-old from Bend finished her two runs with a combined time of 1:57.06. Her time left her just under seven seconds behind making the podium.

She was the only American competing in women’s skeleton at the Games.

Maria Vote of Germany took the gold at 1:49.45. Darta Neimane and Laura Legere of Latvia took silver and bronze, respectively.

RELATED: Caldera High School skeleton racer qualifies for 2024 Youth Winter Olympics

RELATED: Skeleton racer from Caldera HS ranked 8th in world in her age group