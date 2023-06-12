▶️ 2nd annual Bend Yoga Festival brings international teachings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The second annual Bend Yoga Festival was held over the weekend. International teachers, artists, demonstrators and leaders hosted dozens of workshops and classes.

The festival ran Thursday through Sunday, ending with a river plunge celebration.

Other activities included hiking, paddling, biking, star gazing and forest bathing.

Vendors from across Central Oregon were also able to meet and provide services to locals and folks visiting from around the region and beyond.

Events were held at several venues in Bend.

