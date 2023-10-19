▶️ Got a pothole? Bend creates website, app to make it easier to report

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

That pothole you’ve been dodging in the streets of Bend or the burnt-out streetlight you’ve seen may soon be easier to fix. The city is launching a new app called Bend Works to report community service issues.

“It’s a great opportunity to take advantage of technology that’s out there,” said City of Bend Project Management Office Manager John Condon. “It’s tested and it works. People are very comfortable with it and it’s very quick.”

City staff is working to improve its website and add a new community service request system to address problems more quickly.

“Bend Works is a new tool that allows you to submit service requests to the City of Bend,” said Condon “If there’s a pothole, a streetlight that’s burnout, damaged street sign or overgrown landscaping, you can use the website or mobile app to submit a picture. Quick request. Three or four simple steps and the city will respond to that request and provide updates to you.”

Condon says the app and website should simplify those requests and make the city more responsive.

“We’re really hoping that this allows more interaction between city staff and the community,” Condon said. “It’ll help the city know what’s happening in the community. We’ll be able to respond a little bit quicker, more efficiently.”

The website has already launched. The app, which will be in both the Google and Apple app stores, is set to be available for download at the end of November.

“So, great place … an opportunity to engage with a different demographic that maybe doesn’t go to our website,” said Condon. “They don’t walk into city facilities, they’re not calling on the phone, and it just really makes it much easier to engage with the community.”