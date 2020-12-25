▶️ Bend woman turns Little Free Library into food pantry

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

It all started with $20 worth of food.

Bend resident Lenora James oversees two Little Free Libraries on Portland Avenue, but wanted to make one special.

“With everything that’s going on and it being the holidays, I always like to try and do something,” James said. “Not just donate money, but also have other people help me because I always say asking people to help helps them.”

So she transformed the library into a pantry where people can take and add food as they please.

“I’m happy for people to take,” James said. “If they need everything that’s in the box, that’s up to them. No judgment.”

The pantry has been consistently filled since it started last weekend.

James keeps overflow items at her home to replenish when needed.

Lately, she has been removing canned items at night and putting them back during the day to avoid freezing.

James expects the good deed to continue past the holidays and hopes to see a few more pop up around town.

“Not everybody wants to go to a food bank, not everybody wants to go out of their way to donate and that’s okay,” James said. “Making things easy is just a better way to go, lots of different opportunities is what I’m trying to say.”