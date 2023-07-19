▶️ Bend Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman in home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police said Tuesday that they are investigating a suspicious death of a woman inside a home.

It happened in the 200 block of NW Hill Street. That’s just off the interchange from the Bend Parkway at Colorado Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a call at 11:18 a.m. from a Bend man who went to the home to check on the resident and found the woman unresponsive.

Officers determined the woman was deceased.

Police say officers will be on scene at the home for an extended period of time as the investigation continues.

