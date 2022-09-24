Bend woman stabbed by stepdaughter, sustains serious injuries

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police.

Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m.

They discovered that the 52-year-old victim had been stabbed by her stepdaughter, 27-year-old Jaelene Lyman, and was on the way to the St. Charles emergency room.

Lyman was arrested by police at the scene, according to Patrol Lieutenant Mike Landolt.

Police found out that the victim and Lyman had both been staying at the home on Redbay Ln. when they got into a fight, which led to the stabbing.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest area during the incident and she sustained serious injuries which do not appear to be fatal, police say.

Lyman was booked at Deschutes County Jail and was charged with Assault 1- Aggravated and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.