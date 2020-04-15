Bend woman sentenced to life in state hospital for 2019 shooting

A Bend woman was found ‘guilty except for insanity’ on Tuesday and sentenced to life in a state hospital for shooting to death her neighbor last year.

Joanna Lynn Kasner was convicted for killing 58-year-old Valerie Peterson as she was walking her dog in front of Kansner’s home in the Boonesborough Neighborhood, north of Bend, in January 2019.

Kasner’s six-day bench trial before Judge Stephen Forte started in February but took about a month break in March before resuming on Tuesday.

Forte found Kasner, 50, guilty except for insanity of second-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon. She was also convicted on two counts of menacing and first-degree animal abuse for shooting Peterson’s dog.

The state argued that Kasner was “under the delusion that Peterson was a part of some conspiracy” when she attacked her.

Members of Peterson’s family were on hand for the trial Tuesday and asked the judge to hand down a life sentence in prison.

“I smile because I miss her and I remember the good things,” Peterson’s sister Melissa McPherson told the judge. “My heart and life will never be the same. Why is she gone? It’s because of Joanna Kasner.”

