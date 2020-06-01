Bend woman pleads guilty to killing developmentally-disabled son

A Bend woman pleaded guilty to murder Monday in the 2018 shooting death of her 7-year-old developmentally disabled son.

The court then reduced the conviction of 30-year-old Tashina Jordan to first-degree manslaughter based on the facts Jordan was “under the influence of an extreme emotional disturbance during the time of the act,” according to a statement from Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.

“At the end of the day, the murder of a child is never justified, while the emotional state of a defendant is always relevant,” Hummel said in a statement. “The resolution of Ms. Jordan’s case holds her accountable, honors Mason’s life, and reflects the mental state she was in at the time of the crime. Justice was done.”

In addition to murder, Hummel said Jordan pleaded guilty except for insanity to first-degree assault.

Doctors diagnosed Jordan with major depression with psychotic features and offered the opinion that she met the legal definition for Oregon’s criminal insanity defense at the time of the offense.

On the manslaughter conviction, the court sentenced Jordan to 10 years in prison. On the assault conviction, the court sentenced her to a 20-year commitment to the Oregon State Hospital.

Jordan was convicted of fatally shooting her son Mason before attempting to take her own life by overdosing on pills the night of August 20, 2018.

“Her extreme emotional state was the result of being a single mother to Mason, who was a child living with significant developmental disabilities combined with her documented mental health difficulties,” according to the statement.

“Numerous single mothers of children with disabilities contacted me to share their stories of the immense stress, loneliness, and despair they experience on a daily basis. Other parents of children living with disabilities contacted me to say that it is difficult raising their children, but their child’s health should not be an excuse for murder.