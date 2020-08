A 24-year-old Bend woman was killed Wednesday night after her Jeep rolled near Suttle Lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Summer Jean Collins was pulling out of a forest information turnout just off Highway 20 when she is believed to have overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll, according to a JCSO report.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

Officers on the scene said Collins was wearing her seat belt.