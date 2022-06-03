▶️ Bend PD rescues woman; said she’d been held hostage by boyfriend for days

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police rescued a woman Thursday who claimed she was held hostage in her home for two days by her boyfriend.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Brookswood Blvd. & SW Millbrook Lane in southwest Bend starting around noon.

Police say 911 received a call from a woman who said she had been assaulted and was being held against her will.

Bend Police said the suspect, a 47-year-old Bend man, has an extensive criminal history in Oregon, California and Nevada. That includes assaults and weapons cases. Because of that, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was called in.

After three hours, the woman and suspect left the home in a pickup truck. Police stopped the truck a short time later, taking the suspect into custody on charges of assault and coercion.

