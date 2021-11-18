Bend woman found by K-9s after stealing car Wednesday afternoon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A woman was found in the backyard of a residence on Northeast Eighth Street in Bend after being searched by two police K-9s.

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle theft at the 7-Eleven on Northeast Greenwood Avenue.

The caller said an unknown female came up to the car that she was a passenger in while the driver was inside the business, ordered her out of the car, and when she complied the unknown female drove away.

Bend Police said when responding officers found the car within three blocks from where it was stolen, it was abandoned at the time.

Officers established a perimeter around the area.

Deschutes County 911 dispatch notified nearby residents of the search for the suspect by emergency message.

With the help of Redmond Police Department’s K-9 Niza and Deschutes County’s K-9 Ronan, they were able to track the suspect and take her into custody.

The female was not injured by either canine.

Bend Police later learned that following the theft of the car, the suspect female physically harassed a female employee at the Masonic Lodge in Bend.

Criminal charges for the suspect female are pending.