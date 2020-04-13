Bend woman convicted again for 2015 death of 92-year-old grandmother

A Bend woman pleaded guilty a second time Monday to smothering to death her 92-year-old grandmother in 2015, according to Deschutes County DA John Hummel.

Angela Judd, 49, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to five years in prison for killing Nada Bodholdt on New Year’s Eve 2015.

Prosecutors accused Judd of killing her grandmother while she was a resident of the Stone Lodge retirement community in Bend. She was accused of climbing into Bodholdt’s bed, placing a pillow on her face and smothering her to death.

A few weeks after the killing, Judd told a social worker what she had done during a session and the social worker then told police, Hummel said.

At the time of the crime, Judd was employed as a nurse at the Sky Lakes Health Center in Klamath Falls.

Judd pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2016, but three years later the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned the conviction, saying the conversation with the social worker should have remained privileged.

The court sent it back to county Circuit Court in December last year.

“Almost everyone in our community has experienced the heartache of being involved with the end of life care for an elderly loved one. During these final days we sometimes think that when our loved one passes it will be a blessing because their pain will be no more,” Hummel said in a statement. “But our maker and our laws do not grant us the authority in such situations to decide when our loved one dies. This decision rests solely with either terminally ill patients in death with dignity states such as Oregon, or with a higher power. Ms. Judd took the law into her own hands and killed her grandmother. This constitutes a crime, and for this she was rightly held accountable.

“I commend the social worker who reported what Ms. Judd told her, local law enforcement who conducted a top-notch investigation into a difficult ‘no body’ homicide case, and the deputy district attorneys on my team, particularly Matthew Nelson, who never stopped working to obtain justice for Ms. Bodholdt.”