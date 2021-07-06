Bend woman charged with selling illegal fireworks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman was arrested Monday after trying to sell five boxes of illegal fireworks on Craigslist.

Sgt. Wes Murphy said officers received a tip around 8:40 a.m. that illegal fireworks were posted for sale on Craigslist in Bend.

An officer responded to the ad, posing as a potential buyer, and agreed to meet the seller to buy five boxes of mortars for $2,500.

Around 11:15, officers met 28-year-old Ryeann Martin in the parking lot of a gas station and admitted to being the person trying to sell the fireworks.

The officer recovered two boxes of fireworks, each containing 24 canisters of artillery shells.

Martin said she bought the fireworks in Washington and brought them to Oregon.

She also admitted that he planned to scam the officer by dumping the contents of the two boxes into a large bag and presenting them as “five boxes.”

Martin was charged with the sale, possession, and use of fireworks.

The officer seized the fireworks.