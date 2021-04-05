Bend woman charged with attempted murder in March stabbing incident

A Bend woman has been charged with second-degree attempted murder for her role in a stabbing late last month, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Tesla Delury, 30, was also charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

On March 28th, DCSO deputies and Bend Police were dispatched to a reported stabbing on China Hat Road.

A woman called 911 saying her friend was stabbed in the neck and head by another man.

Paramedics and law enforcement met the victim at the Walmart parking lot and he was taken to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries.

Detectives were called in to investigate and learned the suspect, 33-year-old Anthony Reyes knew the victim and believed the victim was a witness in another criminal case involving Reyes.

Reyes met up with the victim and the woman on China Hat Road with the purpose of assaulting the man because Reyes believed the man gave information about him in the other criminal case, Brown said.

When Reyes arrived, he and the victim got into a fight where the victim was eventually stabbed.

Reyes was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a witness. He’s since also been charged with attempted murder, Janes said.

During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that showed Delury and Reyes conspired with each other to get the victim to China Hat Road so Reyes could assault him.

Detectives interviewed Delury on April 2nd and she was advised she was under arrest.

Janes said Delury resisted, but was ultimately arrested and taken to jail.